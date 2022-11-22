Oil prices fall after downbeat week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK,NOv 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Oil prices dipped on Monday, extending the losses they had suffered in the prior week, as concerns over a deteriorating demand outlook continued to weigh on the market.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for December delivery decreased 35 cents, or 0.44 percent, to settle at 79.73 U.S.

Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery lost 17 cents, or 0.19 percent, to close at 87.45 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Last week, the WTI shed 9.98 percent, while the global crude benchmark dropped 8.7 percent, based on the front-month contracts.

Traders continued to worry that a global economic slowdown would subdue demand for energy.