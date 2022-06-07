UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Fall After Upbeat Week

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Oil prices fall after upbeat week

NEW YORK,June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Oil prices declined on Monday, giving up some of the gains they had scored in the prior week.

The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery lost 37 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 118.50 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery decreased 21 cents, or nearly 0.2 percent, to close at 119.

51 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Traders continued to digest a key decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to boost output by a larger amount in July.

The group on Thursday agreed to increase oil production by 648,000 barrels per day (b/d) in July, higher than its previous monthly increases of 432,000 b/d.

