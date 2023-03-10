Oil prices fall amid recession fears

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) --:Oil prices declined on Thursday, notching a three-day losing streak, as traders focused on recession risks.

The West Texas Intermediate for April delivery dropped 94 cents, or 1.23 percent, to settle at 75.72 U.S.

Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for May delivery lost 1.07 dollars, or 1.29 percent, to close at 81.59 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The above market reactions came after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims came in higher than expected for the week ending March 4.