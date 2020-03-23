Oil prices fall as US economic package crashes

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Oil prices fell heavily at the open in Asia on Monday after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to help the coronavirus-hit American economy was defeated and death tolls soared across Europe and the US.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 2.5 percent at $22 a barrel while Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 4.9 percent to $25 a barrel.