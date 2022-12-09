UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Fall For 5th Straight Session

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Oil prices fall for 5th straight session

NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Oil prices declined on Thursday for a fifth consecutive day, with both benchmark finishing at their lowest in nearly a year.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for January delivery lost 55 cents, or 0.8 percent, to settle at 71.46 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That marked the lowest finish for front-month contract since Dec. 21, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Brent crude for February delivery dropped 1.02 dollars, or 1.32 percent, to close at 76.15 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, also the lowest settlement since last December.

The slide came as global growth fears gripped markets with sentiment shifting to a risk-off mode.

Traders continued to digest data on U.S. fuel stockpiles.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday reported that U.S. total motor gasoline inventories increased by 5.3 million barrels during the week ending Dec. 2, and distillate fuel inventories jumped by 6.2 million barrels. Analysts polled by the S&P Global Commodity Insights survey had expected the report to show increases of 2.9 million barrels for gasoline and 1.9 million barrels for distillates.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange January February December Market Dow Jones Million

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

29 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

41 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

41 minutes ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

51 minutes ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

58 minutes ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.