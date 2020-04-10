Oil prices fall sharply as top producers hold key talks

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Oil prices fell sharply Friday as top producers attempted to finalise a crucial agreement on output cuts in a bid to counter a collapse in prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 9.3 percent at $22.76 a barrel while Brent, the international benchmark, slipped 4.1 percent to $31.48 a barrel.