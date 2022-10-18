UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Fall Slightly After Downbeat Week

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Oil prices fall slightly after downbeat week

NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) --:Oil prices posted modest losses on Monday.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery decreased 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at 85.46 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for December delivery lost 1 cent to close at 91.

62 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Prospects of weaker energy demand amid a slowing global economy continued to weigh on markets.

Meanwhile, prices garnered some support from a major output cut decision announced earlier this month by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange November December Market From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Nav ..

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

15 minutes ago
 Gas availability during this winter season to be b ..

Gas availability during this winter season to be better as compared to previous ..

28 minutes ago
 US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nucle ..

US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear assets’

33 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.