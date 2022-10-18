Oil prices fall slightly after downbeat week

NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) --:Oil prices posted modest losses on Monday.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery decreased 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at 85.46 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for December delivery lost 1 cent to close at 91.

62 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Prospects of weaker energy demand amid a slowing global economy continued to weigh on markets.

Meanwhile, prices garnered some support from a major output cut decision announced earlier this month by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.