UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Fall With Ongoing Fears Over Weaker Demand

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Oil prices fall with ongoing fears over weaker demand

ANKARA, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Oil prices decreased on Thursday amid concerns that interest rate hikes in global economies will lead to economic downturns and lower oil demand.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $95.17 per barrel at 10.40 a.m. local time (0740 GMT) for a 0.49% fall from the closing price of $95.64 a barrel in the previous trading session.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $89.08 per barrel at the same time for a 0.52% drop after the previous session closed at $89.55 a barrel.

Oil prices came under pressure due to concerns over an economic slowdown as central banks in the US and Europe are expected to make more aggressive interest rate hikes.

A US Federal Reserve official signaled higher interest rates in upcoming meetings on Wednesday.

Additionally, renewed COVID-19 restrictions in China added to the narrative that fuel demand could drop.

Meanwhile, US commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 3.3 million barrels to 418.3 million barrels during the week ending Aug. 26, according to the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

The market expectation was for a fall of around 1.5 million barrels.

Related Topics

Europe China Oil Same Lead Price Market From Million

Recent Stories

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

43 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance FranÃ§aise of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance FranÃ§aise of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

1 hour ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

1 hour ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

2 hours ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

3 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.