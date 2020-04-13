UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Jump After Top Producers Agree Output Cuts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:40 AM

Oil prices jump after top producers agree output cuts

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Oil prices jumped more than three percent Monday after top producers agreed to cut output to shore up energy markets battered by the coronavirus pandemic and a Saudi-Russia price war.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 3.7 percent at $23.62 a barrel in early Asian trade while Brent crude, the international benchmark, put on 3.1 percent to $32.45 a barrel.

OPEC producers dominated by Saudi Arabia and allies led by Russia met via videoconference for an hour Sunday in a last effort to cement a deal partially struck early Friday.

It still required Mexico's assent and in a compromise reached Sunday they agreed to a cut of 9.

7 million barrels per day from May, according to Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle, down slightly from 10 million barrels per day envisioned earlier.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo called the cuts "historic".

Some analysts were sceptical, however, with AxiCorp's Stephen Innes saying that doubts remain over the deal given the collapse in demand due to the virus outbreak and the fact storage tanks were filling up.

"There remain concerns the agreement could be a day late and a 'barrel short' to prevent a decline in prices in the coming weeks as storage capacity brims," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price Saudi Arabia Mexico May Sunday Market From Agreement Top Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 perc ..

7 hours ago

Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of ..

8 hours ago

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

9 hours ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.