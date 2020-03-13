UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Jump Almost 4%, Reversing Early Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

Oil prices jump almost 4%, reversing early losses

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Oil prices jumped almost four percent in Asian afternoon trade Friday, reversing earlier losses sparked by the Saudi-Russia price war and fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

West Texas Intermediate was up 3.9 percent at nearly $33 a barrel while Brent crude rose 3.7 percent to more than $34 a barrel, after the US military launched air strikes in crude-rich Iraq. Both contracts had fallen more than two percent in early trade.

Related Topics

Iraq Oil Price Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL-2020: Foreign players start leaving for their ..

5 minutes ago

Foreign players may leave PSL if they want amid Co ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

1 hour ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

39 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahri ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.