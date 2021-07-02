Oil prices rally as traders await OPEC+ decision

NEW YORK, July 2(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :-- Oil prices moved noticeably higher on Friday as traders eyed a key meeting of major oil-producing countries.

The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 1.76 U.S. Dollars to settle at 75.23 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, hitting its highest level since October 2018. Brent crude for September delivery increased 1.22 dollars to close at 75.84 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The above moves came as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, delayed its ministerial meeting until Friday to hold more talks on oil output policy.

"The 31st Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the 18th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting have adjourned and will continue tomorrow, Friday, 2 July 2021, at 15:00 and 16:30 (CEST), respectively, via videoconference," the OPEC said in a statement on Thursday.

The oil alliance is expected to make a decision to continue to moderately increase output beyond July.

"We expect production to be expanded by 500,000 barrels per day in August," Eugen Weinberg, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research,said in a note.