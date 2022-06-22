UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Rebound After Last Week's Sell-off

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Oil prices rebound after last week's sell-off

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Oil prices rose on Tuesday, reclaiming some of the massive losses they had suffered in the prior week.

The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 1.09 U.S. dollars, or 1 percent, to settle at 110.65 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 52 cents, or 0.5 percent, to close at 114.

65 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Prices were supported as tight supplies came back into focus.

ExxonMobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods on Tuesday said it would take time for energy market volatility to end and that he expects three to five years of fairly tight oil markets.

In their respective monthly reports published last week, both the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries warned of further supply squeezing.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange July August Market

Recent Stories

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karach ..

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

3 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

46 minutes ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

58 minutes ago
 The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

1 hour ago
 Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Paki ..

Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.