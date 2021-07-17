Oil prices rebound after sell-off

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:Oil prices eked out modest gains on Satrurday, after suffering pronounced losses earlier this week.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery added 16 cents, or 0.22 percent, to settle at 71.81 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 12 cents, or 0.16 percent, to close at 73.

59 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Prices have been under pressure since Wednesday, amid concerns over the possibility of more crude supplies and risks to the demand outlook. On Thursday, the WTI dipped 2 percent after shedding 2.8 percent in the prior session, while Brent dropped 1.7 percent following a 2.3-percent drop on Wednesday.

For the week, the U.S. crude benchmark fell 3.7 percent and Brent declined 2.6 percent, based on the front-month contracts.