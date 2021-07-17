UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Rebound After Sell-off

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Oil prices rebound after sell-off

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:Oil prices eked out modest gains on Satrurday, after suffering pronounced losses earlier this week.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery added 16 cents, or 0.22 percent, to settle at 71.81 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 12 cents, or 0.16 percent, to close at 73.

59 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Prices have been under pressure since Wednesday, amid concerns over the possibility of more crude supplies and risks to the demand outlook. On Thursday, the WTI dipped 2 percent after shedding 2.8 percent in the prior session, while Brent dropped 1.7 percent following a 2.3-percent drop on Wednesday.

For the week, the U.S. crude benchmark fell 3.7 percent and Brent declined 2.6 percent, based on the front-month contracts.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange August September

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS, Punjab Health Department jointly organized a ..

3 minutes ago

France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

7 minutes ago

Pak Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

7 minutes ago

Five polling stations set up in sargodha for AJK e ..

7 minutes ago

Beijing 2022 pin trading center launched

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.