Oil prices rebound strongly, WTI crude up more than 7%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Oil prices rebounded strongly in Asian trade Tuesday a day after falling to 18-year lows, as investors took heart from moves by policymakers to support the coronavirus-hit global economy.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate jumped 7.3 percent to $21.5 a barrel while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 3.3 percent at $23.5 a barrel.