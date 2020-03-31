UrduPoint.com
Oil Prices Rebound Strongly, WTI Crude Up More Than 7%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:20 AM

Oil prices rebound strongly, WTI crude up more than 7%

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Oil prices rebounded strongly in Asian trade Tuesday a day after falling to 18-year lows, as investors took heart from moves by policymakers to support the coronavirus-hit global economy.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate jumped 7.3 percent to $21.5 a barrel while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 3.3 percent at $23.5 a barrel.

