Oil Prices Rise After Drop In U.S. Inventories

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Oil prices rise after drop in U.S. inventories

NEW YORK, July 1(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Oil prices rose on Thursday after data showed a hefty drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 49 cents to settle at 73.47 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 37 cents to close at 75.13 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 6.7 million barrels during the week ending June 25, the U.

S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had expected the EIA publications to show a fall of 4.7 million barrels in U.S. crude stockpiles.

At 452.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories were about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

According to the EIA, total motor gasoline inventories increased by 1.5 million barrels last week, while distillate fuel inventories decreased by 0.9 million barrels.

