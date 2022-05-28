UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Rise Ahead Of U.S. Summer Driving Season

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Oil prices rise ahead of U.S. summer driving season

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) --:Oil prices climbed on Friday amid tight supplies ahead of the U.S. summer driving season.

The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 98 cents, or 0.9 percent, to settle at 115.07 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery increased 2.03 dollars, or 1.7 percent, to close at 119.43 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Prices found some support from buoyant gasoline demand and low gasoline stocks in the United States.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. gasoline inventories currently stood about 8 percent below the five year average for this time of year.

"Americans are facing record-high pump prices, but this does not appear to be deterring them from travelling or driving at the moment," Daniel Briesemann, analyst at Commerzbank Research, said Friday in a note.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil London United States New York Mercantile Exchange July Stocks From

Recent Stories

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

8 minutes ago
 Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

31 minutes ago
 POA should be held accountable over poor performan ..

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

52 minutes ago
 Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.