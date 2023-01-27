Oil prices rise amid positive sentiment

NEW YORK, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) --:Oil prices advanced on Thursday, bolstered by positive sentiment.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for March delivery gained 86 cents, or 1.07 percent, to settle at 81.01 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude for March delivery added 1.35 dollars, or 1.57 percent, to close at 87.47 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The rally came as traders bet on rising energy demand in China.

Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States provided additional support to oil markets.