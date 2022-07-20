Oil prices rise as supply concerns dominate

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as concerns over tight supplies gained the upper hand on the market.

The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 1.62 U.S. dollars, or 1.6 percent, to settle at 104.22 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 1.08 dollars, or 1 percent, to close at 107.

35 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

On Monday, both the U.S. crude standard and Brent jumped more than 5 percent.

The upswing came as concerns about supply tightness outweighed worries that fuel demand would be hit by a possible recession.

Goldman Sachs analysts said recently that the physical oil market is still "screaming that it's very, very tight," with physical Brent crude trading at a record premium over futures showing that tightness persists at current price levels.