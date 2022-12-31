oil prices rise as U.S. rig count dips

NEW YORK, Dec. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :-- Oil prices climbed on Friday after data showed a fall in the weekly U.S. oil rig count.

The West Texas Intermediate for February delivery rose 1.86 U.S. dollars, or 2.4 percent, to settle at 80.

26 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for March delivery added 2.45 dollars, or 2.9 percent, to settle at 85.91 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil dropped by one to 621 this week, Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday.