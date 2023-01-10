UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Rise On Expectations Of Higher China Demand

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Oil prices rise on expectations of higher China demand

NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Oil prices advanced on Monday as traders were optimistic about demand prospects in China.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for February delivery increased 86 cents, or 1.2 percent, to settle at 74.63 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for March delivery added 1.08 dollars, or 1.4 percent, to close at 79.65 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

China's decision to continue reopening the economy provided material support to commodity markets, Vladimir Zernov, market analyst with market information supplier FX Empire, said on Monday.

"Traders bet that the country's demand for oil will grow at a robust pace" despite temporary challenges with coronavirus, he noted.

Also lending buoyancy to oil was a retreat in the U.S. dollar. The Dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.85 percent to 103.0010 in late trading on Monday, following a 1.11-percent drop in the prior session. Historically, the price of oil is inversely related to the price of the U.S. Currency.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar China Oil London Vladimir Putin Price New York Mercantile Exchange February March Market Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

17 minutes ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.