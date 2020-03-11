UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Seesaw In Early Asian Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

Oil prices seesaw in early Asian trade

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Oil prices seesawed in early Asian trade Wednesday, a day after a strong rebound from a major rout triggered by the start of a price war between Riyadh and Moscow.

West Texas Intermediate fluctuated between small losses and gains, with the price hovering around $34 a barrel, while Brent crude was up around 0.5 percent at $37 a barrel.

Prices had surged over 10 percent Tuesday, a day after plunging almost a third in their biggest one-day drop since the Gulf War in the 1990s.

Despite the rebound, investors remain on edge after energy titan Saudi Aramco indicated Tuesday it would flood the market with crude -- and Russia's energy minister hit back, saying it could also ramp up production.

Monday's rout was triggered by Riyadh driving through the biggest price cuts in two decades at the weekend, following Moscow's refusal to agree to reduce production.

Saudi Arabia and others from oil-exporting cartel OPEC led a push last week to reduce output further to shore up prices amid slumping demand due to the new coronavirus.

But Moscow, the world's second-biggest oil producer, blocked the move -- signalling an alliance with OPEC that was aimed at supporting the market was unravelling.

Analysts said positive sentiment was underpinned by the US administration promising relief measures to combat the coronavirus, but warned the outlook was still uncertain.

"Oil investors are taking comfort, and prices are finding support, from the White House administration plans for economic stimulus and a slowdown of new COVID-19 cases in both China (and South Korea)," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

Related Topics

World Moscow Flood Russia China White House Riyadh Oil Saudi Alliance Price South Korea Market From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

8 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

8 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

8 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

9 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.