Oil prices surge

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Oil prices surged more than two percent on Friday.

The news sent Brent surging 2.3 percent to $60.46 at one point, while West Texas Intermediate jumped 2.1 percent to $54.69.

"It still remains to be seen whether prices will keep rising as investors are putting their focus on (China-US) trade talks and the gains won't last long if the negotiations result in a no-deal." Crude had already been rising on signs of progress in the China-US trade talks and after OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said the grouping of the world's giant producers would do what it could to avert another slump.

Asian equities were also enjoying strong buying thanks to hopes of progress in the China-US trade talks, with Donald Trump saying they were "going very well".

- Key figures around 0820 GMT - Brent North Sea crude: UP $1.22 at $60.32 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP $1.02 at $54.57 per barrel Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 21,798.87 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.3 percent at 26,308.44 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 2,973.66 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,166.00 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2457 from $1.2440 at 2100 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.40 pence from 89.56 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1012 from $1.1006 at 2100 GMTDollar/yen: UP at 107.98 Yen from 107.88 yenNew York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 26,496.67 (close)