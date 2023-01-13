UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Up Over Fears Of Weak Oil Demand In US

Published January 13, 2023

Oil prices up over fears of weak oil demand in US

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Oil prices slightly rose on Thursday over demand worries after a higher-than-expected increase in oil stockpiles in the US, the world's largest oil consumer.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $82.75 per barrel at 09.22 a.m. local time (0622GMT), a 0.10% increase from the closing price of $82.67 a barrel in the previous trading session.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $77.48 per barrel at the same time, a 0.09% increase after the previous session closed at $77.

41 a barrel.

US commercial crude oil inventories increased by around 19 million barrels to 439.6 million barrels, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

Market expectation was a decline of around 2.4 million barrels.

An increase in crude stocks signaled falling crude demand in the US and weighed on oil prices.

Renewed hopes of a demand increase in China, the world's biggest oil importer, supported upward price movements while growing fears about further interest rate hikes in the US limited further price upticks.

