Oil rockets higher, boosting global equities

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Beaten-down US oil prices rallied Wednesday following dramatic declines earlier this week, lifting global equities, even as American crude inventories surged closer to capacity levels.

Futures for the benchmark West Texas Intermediate for June delivery jumped 19 percent to $13.78 a barrel in New York. WTI sank into negative territory on Monday for the first time, but that was for the May contract that expired Tuesday.

Wednesday's surge came after US President Donald Trump threatened to shoot at Iranian boats in a key waterway for crude shipments after Washington accused its arch-foe of harassing its ships in the Gulf.

But oil market watchers were also fixated on a weekly US inventory report that showed another big gain in crude stockpiles, including at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub where analysts say there is little remain space for more oil.

"Prices will need to continue to be at very low levels to incentive shuttering of capacity to prevent overfills throughout the system," said Bart Melek, an analyst at TD Securities. "I would not be surprised to see single digit futures prices on the prompts or even negative again."