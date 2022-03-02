UrduPoint.com

Oil Rockets To $113, Gas Hits Record On Ukraine Conflict

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Oil rockets to $113, gas hits record on Ukraine conflict

London, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Oil prices soared Wednesday above $113 per barrel and natural gas spiked to a record peak, as investors fretted over key producer Russia's intensifying assault on Ukraine.

European benchmark Brent North Sea oil struck $113.02 per barrel, the highest level since 2014, while New York-traded WTI hit a 2013 peak at $111.50.

Later Wednesday, traders will digest a meeting of OPEC and other major producers, including Russia, who will discuss whether to ramp up output to temper spiking prices that fan inflation.

President Joe Biden said that the United States would join a 30-country deal to release 60 million oil barrels to help temper the surge in crude prices, though analysts have warned such moves would have a limited impact.

"The war in Ukraine that Russia is waging with increasing severity is causing oil prices to skyrocket," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Europe's stock markets however rallied, despite earlier Asian losses, as energy majors won a shot in the arm from crude oil.

Added to the picture, Europe's reference Dutch TTF gas price rocketed by around 50 percent to forge an all-time record 194.715 Euros per megawatt hour.

UK gas prices jumped to 463.84 pence per therm, close to the record 470.83 pence attained in December.

- Energy 'seriously rattled' - "Energy markets are seriously rattled, with gas prices also spiking," ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada told AFP.

"The big fear is the prospect of (a) Western import ban on Russian oil and gas -- or retaliation from Russia in cutting its energy exports to Europe." Russia is one of the world's biggest producers of natural gas and oil, and is a major exporter of other key commodities including aluminium.

The price of aluminium, used in a variety of items including drinks cans and aircraft components, hurtled to an all-time peak of $3,552 per tonne on Wednesday.

Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's biggest producers of corn and wheat, which both soared to historic heights on Wednesday too.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of its neighbour has sparked sharp swings across global markets over the past week, while Western sanctions prompted a dramatic collapse in the ruble.

- Rippling anxiety - Elsewhere, Asian equities sank with investors increasingly anxious about the Ukraine war's knock-on impact on runaway inflation and the fragile economic recovery from Covid.

"Anxiety is again rippling through global financial markets... as the Ukraine conflict ratchets up inflationary pressures and threatens to derail global growth," noted Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

The crisis has seen numerous countries hammer Moscow with a series of wide-ranging sanctions that have isolated Russia and threaten to crash its economy.

But the main source of unease on trading floors is crude, which has rocketed since Russia began preparing to invade.

The conflict in eastern Europe comes with oil prices already elevated owing to tight supplies and a strong recovery in global demand as economies reopen from pandemic-induced lockdowns, fuelling inflation around the world.

Eurozone inflation soared in February to a new record high of 5.8 percent mainly on the back of surging energy prices, the EU's official statistics agency Eurostat said Wednesday.

Related Topics

World Exports Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Oil Vladimir Putin Price United States February December Gas Market From Wheat Asia Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

3 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>