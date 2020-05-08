UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Set For Positive Finish To Week As Lockdowns Eased

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

Oil set for positive finish to week as lockdowns eased

Singapore, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Oil prices rose in Asian trade Friday and were set to end the week with strong gains on signs demand is returning as some governments ease tough coronavirus lockdowns.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate gained 2.25 percent to change hands at $24.08 per barrel, and has risen about 20 percent this week.

International benchmark Brent crude added 1.66 percent to trade at $29.95 per barrel, with the contract having added more than 10 percent this week.

Oil markets were battered in April as the virus strangled demand owing to business closures and travel restrictions, with US crude falling into negative territory for the first time.

But they have started to rally as governments from Asia to Europe begin rolling back restrictions as they pass the peak of their outbreaks, with new infections and deaths slowing.

The rally has been supported by a deal agreed between top producers to reduce output by almost 10 million barrels a day, which came into effect on May 1.

Further helping markets, Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that it would raise prices on almost all grades of oil for June, indicating it wants to boost prices rather than win market share.

But analysts warned the recovery will be gradual as investors struggle to gauge how quickly demand will come back after a sudden halt in global economic activity.

"People are getting back in cars to commute or merely to get out of the house, which is excellent for gasoline demand as that is providing the first phase in bounce to the oil price recovery," said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp.

"But to sustain this rally, you need more than people driving around the block; you need the heartlands industrial engines firing on all cylinders and planes taking to the air."

Related Topics

Firing Business Europe Oil Price Saudi Arabia April May June Market All From Share Top Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE hails formation of new Iraqi government

6 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

7 hours ago

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

7 hours ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.