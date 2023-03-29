UrduPoint.com

Oil Spill Affects 63 Tourism Spots, 1,000 Tourism Workers In Philippines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Oil spill affects 63 tourism spots, 1,000 tourism workers in Philippines

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:The massive oil leak from a tanker that sank off Oriental Mindoro province a month ago has affected at least 63 tourism sites and 1,000 tourism workers, the Philippines' Department of Tourism said.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said that affected tourism spots includes those for community-based tourism. "We are monitoring this very closely," she told a local broadcaster on Monday.

Frasco said she directed the regional tourism offices "to craft a recovery action plan to guide the affected tourism stakeholders.

" She added that the government will provide affected tourism workers with social protection.

She said the department will equip the affected frontline workers with "capacity building and skills training programs to prepare and provide them with alternative sources of livelihood" after the oil spill.

The MT Princess Empress vessel was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil when it sank off Oriental Mindoro on February 28, causing a widespread oil spill in Oriental Mindoro and the neighboring provinces.

