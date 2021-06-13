UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Spill Drifts Away From Corsica Coast

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Oil spill drifts away from Corsica coast

SariSolenzara, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Fears two oil slicks would pollute eastern Corsica's holiday beaches eased Saturday after French officials prepared for the worst and naval boats armed with clean-up equipment arrived off the Mediterranean island.

"We are more reassured now because the pollution is drifting away from the coast," maritime prefecture spokesperson Christine Ribbe told AFP.

"The pollution is breaking up and now about 10 kilometres (six miles) or so offshore. But we have to remain very careful because the situation can change with the currents." The authorities had voiced concern the oil would pollute the coast from Aleria to Ventiseri on Saturday and closed beaches along the 40-kilometre stretch and banned fishing.

Two naval ships, equipped with "anti-pollution material and specialised staff" were already picking up oil from the surface of the sea.

Some 80 members of the security forces and rescue services were also being drafted in to aid with any clean-up.

The heavy-grade oil, which local authorities said appears to have come from a ship cleaning out fuel tanks, was first detected around midday Friday during an aerial surveillance operation.

By Saturday, officials had detected two large slicks stretching over 19 nautical miles (35 kilometres), one 800 metres offshore, the other 3.5 kilometres.

Francis Giudici, mayor of Ghisonaccia, where the beach was closed, told AFP: "We are hoping we'll avoid the pollution, but it will be complicated.

"There's also been a lot of anger," he said. "We really don't need this at the start of the (holiday) season." France's Minister for the Sea Annick Girardin told reporters: "We have come here determined to find those who" caused the oil spill.

"They are thugs and should be treated as thugs."Prosecutor Dominique Laurens said France's maritime gendarmerie had opened an investigation and the polluting vessel would be identified.

Related Topics

France Oil From

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns killing of another thre ..

1 hour ago

Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch as ..

1 hour ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance meets Iv ..

2 hours ago

AJK to be equipped with universal health care syst ..

1 hour ago

Spurs hire Paratici as director of football

1 hour ago

FIA extends date of 1143 posts by one week; Sheikh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.