UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Starts Week On Back Foot As Rally Loses Steam

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:00 AM

Oil starts week on back foot as rally loses steam

Singapore, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Oil prices fell on Monday after strong gains last week, with continued concerns about oversupply and storage capacity due to a coronavirus-triggered demand shock overshadowing massive output cuts.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell about eight percent to trade at $18.19 a barrel.

International benchmark Brent crude fell three percent to change hands at $25.56 per barrel.

Oil markets have been in turmoil for weeks as the virus strangles demand due to business closures and travel restrictions, with US crude at one point falling into negative territory for the first time.

Prices staged a massive rally last week, with WTI surging 25 percent two days in a row as top producers started slashing output in line with a major deal, while there were also hopes for a pick-up in demand as economies slowly reopen.

But they pulled back Monday as caution returned to markets, tracking a fall in Asian bourses.

Analysts said trading was muted as dealers took a breather following the strong gains but were optimistic that markets would find support again soon.

"With demand devastation plumbing the depths, any signs of rebalancing, either through economic reopenings or additional forced or agreed upon supply cuts, should ultimately be viewed supportive for oil prices at current levels," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Top producers have agreed to cut output by almost 10 million barrels a day to shore up markets, and the deal took effect Friday.

The agreement ended a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which had added to pressure on markets even as demand evaporated amid the virus outbreak.

Related Topics

Business Russia Oil Price Saudi Arabia Market Agreement Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

More than three people from same family can travel ..

6 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

7 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

7 hours ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Supre ..

7 hours ago

Hackathon winning team’s solution seeks to help ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.