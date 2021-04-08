Oil tanker, cargo ship collide in waters off Philippines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :An oil tanker and a cargo ship collided in waters off Cavite City, southwest of the Philippine capital of Manila, but no one was injured, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Thursday.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Armando Balilo said the Thailand-registered motor tanker Rich Rainbow was sailing from the Philippines to China when it collided with the incoming Marshall Islands-registered Ivy Alliance off the coast of Cavite City on Wednesday night.

Balilo said no oil was spilled into the sea after the oil tanker carrying gasoline collided with the cargo ship carrying coals sailing from Indonesia to the Philippines.

The collision caused holes in both ships, Balilo said.

Balilo said the PCG learned about the collision shortly before 10:00 p.m. local time Wednesday.

The cause of the collision and other details including the exact time it happened, are under investigation.