UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Tanker Catches Fire Off Syria's Coast: State Media

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Oil tanker catches fire off Syria's coast: state media

Beirut, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :A fire broke out Sunday on an oil tanker off northwest Syria's Banyas refinery due to "technical failure" in one of its engines, state media reported.

"A technical failure in one of the engines of an oil tanker parked off the coast of the city of Banyas led to a small fire and the appearance of black smoke," SANA news agency said.

"The fire was dealt with by the tanker's crew and it was put out immediately before causing any damage." The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an "explosion" caused the blaze.

It was the same "Iranian vessel" that had caught fire in an April 24 attack that killed three Syrians, including two crew members, according to the war monitor's head Rami Abdul Rahman.

Syria's oil ministry at the time said a drone attack was believed to have caused the blaze.

Tanker Trackers identified Sunday's vessel as the Panama-flagged WISDOM ship -- the same ship in last month's attack.

Banias oil refinery is located in the regime-controlled coastal province of Tartus.

Early last year, Damascus said divers had planted explosives on offshore pipelines of Banias refinery, but the damage had not halted operations.

And in February 2020, four oil and gas sites in the central Syrian province of Homs were attacked by armed drones, sparking fires and causing damage.

Before its war broke out in 2011, Syria enjoyed relative energy autonomy, but production has since plummeted, pushing the government to rely on importing hydrocarbons.

Western sanctions on oil shipping, as well as US punitive measures against Syria's ally Iran, have complicated these imports.

Pre-war production was 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Syria.

But it stood last year at just 89,000 bpd, Syria's oil minister said in February, of which up to 80,000 came from Kurdish areas outside government control.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Syria Iran Damascus Oil Tartus Same February April Gas Sunday 2020 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.