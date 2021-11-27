UrduPoint.com

Oil Tanks 10% On Demand Fears Over New Covid Variant

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Oil tanks 10% on demand fears over new Covid variant

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :World oil prices slumped more than 10 percent Friday, slammed by demand fear after the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19.

In late afternoon London trade, New York's WTI crude tumbled 11.3 percent to $69.53 per barrel, while European benchmark Brent North Sea oil retreated 10.2 percent to $73.81.

The two contracts briefly sank as low as $68.75 and $73.03 respectively -- levels last seen in mid-September.

"Crude oil prices have slumped sharply over concerns that this new mutation could add to the pressure on demand," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Traders are on edge after the B.1.1.529 variant of Covid-19 was detected in southern Africa.

Scientists warn the latest variant could be more infectious than Delta and more resistant to vaccines, potentially dealing a heavy blow to the global economic recovery.

Major US stock indices also dropped at the open of Friday's holiday-shortened session as investor alarm spread over the new strain.

"What a wild end to the week," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

He added: "Oil is among the assets taking a heavy beating on the variant news, falling ... as traders fret about the impact on restrictions and behaviour this winter.

"Even without severe restrictions, people will adopt more caution which will weigh on demand."

Related Topics

Africa World Oil London Craig New York Market

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

2 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

2 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

3 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

4 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.