Oil trade routes that take at least 5 times as long after war will likely result in more pollution

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Oil trade routes are now at least five times longer than they were prior to the Russia-Ukraine war, raising the prospect of increased emissions from longer shipping routes.

While Europe shifted away from Russian suppliers and toward those in West Africa, Latin America, and the US, Russia shifted 90% of its crude exports, which were originally destined for European markets, to those in India and China.

Before the war, the voyage of a Russian oil ship from the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk to European ports in the Netherlands, France, and Belgium took five to six days because Europe was Russia's main oil export destination.

However, after European sanctions on Russian crude supplies came into effect in December 2022, Russian oil exports to ports in northwest Europe ground to a halt.

"This means that Europe, which used to be supplied by Russia, needed to find oil elsewhere, and that elsewhere is pretty much a combination of West Africa, Latin America and the US. All of those (destinations) are much longer freight routes than from Russia's Baltic Sea to northwest Europe," Viktor Katona, the lead crude analyst of commodity data and analytics firm Kpler, told Anadolu.

"It was a five- or six-day journey, but today's average voyage from West Africa or Latin America to Europe is about 25 days, which is five times longer than it used to be." Brazil's crude exports to Europe increased from 236,959 barrels per day in February 2022 to 325,116 barrels per day in March 2023, the highest among Latin American countries. According to Kpler data, Brazilian exports reached a record high of 491,000 barrels per day in February this year, more than doubling the volume in a year.

The average journey from Brazil to Europe takes between 20 and 30 days, depending on the destination in Europe, with Spain and Portugal being the nearest neighbors and Germany and the Netherlands being the farthest away.

Mexican exports to Europe remained relatively at the same levels after the war, while Guyana's exports to the continent reached 270,000 barrels a day from almost zero before the war.