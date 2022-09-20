UrduPoint.com

Oil Up Over Uncertainties Ahead Of US Fed Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Oil up over uncertainties ahead of US Fed meeting

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Oil prices increased on Tuesday over uncertainties ahead of the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting and despite its decision to sell oil from its emergency stockpiles.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $92.70 per barrel at 10.22 a.m. local time (0722 GMT) for a 0.76% increase from the closing price of $92 a barrel in the previous trading session.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $85.86 per barrel at the same time for a 0.58% gain after the previous session closed at $85.36 a barrel.

Oil prices rebounded from Monday's losses when Brent declined more than 2% during intraday trading over looming demand fears ahead of expected interest rate hikes by major economies, including the US.

The oil market has been under sustained inflationary pressure. Supply disruptions, the Russia-Ukraine war and depleting spare capacity of oil-producing countries have pushed oil prices higher.

Rising gas prices have also placed additional upward pressure on prices by forcing industries to switch from gas to oil, increasing oil demand amid global supply disruptions.

In response, central banks have been forced to take more hawkish monetary policy moves. Expectations of such monetary policy decisions heightened after the US reported a higher-than-expected annual inflation rate of 8.

3% in August.

The annual inflation rate in August for the eurozone reached a record high of 9.1%, driven by skyrocketing energy costs.

Analysts predict that central banks will preserve their policies of raising interest rates to stem inflation.

The markets are now awaiting the meeting of the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday when the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, although a rise of 100 basis points is still on the cards.

Price increases came despite an announcement by the US Department of Energy to sell up to 10 million barrels of crude oil from its SPR to lower energy costs for American families.

The sale is part of US President Joe Biden's pledge to release a total of 180 million barrels from the country's SPR in March to support the market in the face of supply disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Deliveries of the less sulfuric sweet crude oil from the SPR will be made in November.

The department said with the sale of the last batch, some 165 million barrels of oil would be sold out of a total of 180 million barrels.

The sale will be conducted from the SPR's sites in Big Hill, Texas and West Hackberry, Louisiana to potential buyers no later than Oct. 7.

Related Topics

Oil Sale Same Price March August November Gas Market From Million

Recent Stories

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

3 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

6 hours ago
 FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.