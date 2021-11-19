Oklahoma death row prisoner spared at last-minute amid public outcry

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The governor of Oklahoma halted the execution on Thursday of a Black man who was to be put to death for a murder he denies committing.

Governor Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones, 41, to life in prison less than four hours before he was scheduled to die by lethal injection.

Reality tv star Kim Kardashian and other public figures had made last-minute appeals to the governor to halt the execution.