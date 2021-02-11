Old Chinese industry base sees surging number of tech firms

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Heilongjiang Province, part of the country's old northeastern industrial base, saw its number of high-tech enterprises jump by 54 percent year on year amid transformation efforts.

The total number of high-tech companies in the province reached 1,932 last year, according to the provincial statistics bureau.

About 12,000 tech companies were registered in the province last year, and its accumulative number of tech companies now exceeds 40,000, thanks to a three-year action plan to develop tech enterprises.

Investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 13.7 percent year on year in the province.Heilongjiang, also an agricultural base in China, reported year-on-year economic growth of 1 percent in 2020, with its GDP hitting 1.37 trillion Yuan (212.7 billion U.S. Dollars).