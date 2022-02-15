UrduPoint.com

Old Firm Head To Dundee In Scottish Cup Quarter-finals

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Old Firm head to Dundee in Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers will both travel to Dundee in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup following Monday's draw.

Celtic, 40-times Cup winners, will face Dundee United at Tannadice while Rangers play Dundee, who won 3-0 at League One side Peterhead on Monday to secure their place in the last eight.

Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibernian were also kept apart, with the Jambos facing St Mirren and Hibs, last year's losing finalists, travelling to Motherwell.

The ties, all of which are being contested solely by Scottish Premiership clubs, will take place on the weekend of March 12-13.

Cup-holders St Johnstone were knocked out of this season's competition by League Two Kelty Hearts last month in one of the great upsets in the competition's history.

