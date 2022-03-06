Old Saroshians' Union secures continual laurels: Old students remember sweet memories of their academic life:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 06 (APP):The Old Saroshians Union, a platform of the old students of the 75-year-old Government Post Graduate Degree College Mirpur, here on Sunday reiterated its resolve to continue its untiring efforts to turn their ancient academia the top model institution in the public sector in Azad Jammu Kashmir delivering the quality studies harmonious to the need of the modern age to produce quality future architects of the nation maintaining, rather elevating its ancient stature and commitment to ultimate higher extent.

President Old Saroshians Union Engr. Muhammad Iqbal Ratayal, Retired Secretary to AJK government and an old student of the College described the goals achieved by the Union at the Annual Reunion-2022 ceremony of the Old Soroshians at Govt. Post Graduate Degree College Mirpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr. Muhammad Iqbal Ratayal said that Rs. 1.7 million scholarships were awarded to 261 students of the College, establishment of Digital Library with grant of Rs 4 million and donation of Rs. 0.5 million for the college library books were few of the achievements secured under the fold of the Old Saroshians Union. "Besides, the Union is facilitating to construct an academic block worth Rs 40 mil in the college campus side by side accommodating 400 of the students for various classes", he added.

Principal of the College Prof. Nazar Hussain Ch., Prof. Habib Ul Haq and old Student and Secretary Finance of the Union Muhammad Shakeel highlighted the salient features of the existing and future activities of the Union for the welfare of the College.

Talking to APP on the occasion, Head of the Union Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan said that the Union has successfully secured the achievements of its integrated phased uplift plan which it had inked soon after its emergence about a couple of years ago.

The college has produced several of distinguished personalities belonging to different sectors of life including t some of top of AJK politicians including former prime ministers, ministers, law makers, Pak Army officers including several of retired generals, judges of the superior and subordinate judiciary, heads of various nation-building institutions besides senior and subordinate officials of AJK government, business community elders, seasoned lawyers and journalists mostly belonging to various parts of AJK including the southern region of State.

APP / AHR.