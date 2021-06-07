Oldest vaccine recipients in China over 100 yrs old: official

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The oldest vaccine recipients in China's vaccination campaign, open to people aged over 18, are more than 100 years old, according to a health official.

Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, and chief of the vaccine research section of the scientific research group under the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response, made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua.

Experts have already debated the safety and effectiveness of inoculating people aged 3 to 17, Zeng noted, saying that following approval by relevant authorities, vaccination will be open to people in this age group according to the needs.