UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oleg Baklanov, Last Soviet Coup Plotter, Dies

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Oleg Baklanov, last Soviet coup plotter, dies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Oleg Baklanov, the last member of a failed coup against then USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991, has died aged 89, the head of the Russian space agency said on Wednesday.

"Oleg Dmitriyevich Baklanov, who led our rocket and space industry and headed the ministry of general machine-building of the USSR, has passed away," the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Twitter.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

As minister of general machine-building, Baklanov oversaw the Soviet space industry in the 1980s.

He also served as first deputy chairman of the Soviet Union's defence council.

He was one of a group of hardline communists unhappy with Gorbachev's liberal reforms who led an unsuccessful coup attempt in August 1991.

Its leaders were arrested three days later, but the attempted overthrow heralded the collapse of the Soviet Union, which was finally dissolved in December 1991.

Baklanov was released from prison in 1993 and granted amnesty the following year.

He was the last surviving leader of the attempted coup.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Died August December From Industry

Recent Stories

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

3 hours ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

2 hours ago

West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

2 hours ago

Russia, US Did Not Agree Yet to Discuss Nuclear, N ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.