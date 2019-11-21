UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oligarch Lebedev Backs UK Release Of Russia Meddling Probe

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:10 AM

Oligarch Lebedev backs UK release of Russia meddling probe

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Russian oligarch and former UK newspaper owner Alexander Lebedev responded angrily Wednesday to media allegations that a British government report on Russian interference could contain damaging information about his relationship with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Lebedev, who bought Britain's The Independent and the Evening Standard newspapers before passing ownership to his son Evgeny, told AFP he wants to see the report released, something Downing Street has been accused of delaying.

The probe by parliament's intelligence and security committee into suspected Russian covert actions in Britain's democratic process reportedly includes examining whether Moscow tried to interfere with the 2016 Brexit vote and the 2017 general election.

"Let it come out as soon as possible. I will read it. I am interested myself," said the self-declared former KGB agent who is a severe critic of the Kremlin.

Lebedev complained of being a victim of "fake news" and insisted he is not a donor to the Tory party.

"It is not understandable. Why they are mixing me up with Russians who are British citizens who finance the Conservative party. I don't finance it," said Lebedev.

Questions over Johnson's relationship with the Lebedevs have centred on the then-foreign secretary attending a party at Evgeny Lebedev's Italian villa in April 2018, apparently without a security detail. The Sunday Times revealed that Alexander Lebedev was also present.

Lebedev said Wednesday however that he did not see Johnson at the party, which he said he stopped at only briefly to see his son.

"I came and didn't see him (Johnson), didn't meet him," Lebedev said.

"I was there three hours, I flew out quite early."

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Moscow Russia Parliament Vote Brexit April Sunday 2017 2016 2018 Media Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

9 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

9 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

9 hours ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

9 hours ago

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.