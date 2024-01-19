Olive oil production on rise in Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) During the last two decades or so the cultivating trend of olive plantation in some areas of Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has remained successful as it has led to rapid growth in the edible oil production.

Hazara division is one of the best and suitable regions for olive plantation where hundreds of formers have been attracted and started grafting olive on local breed named “Kaho” and within two to three years, they have also started to yield which has grown many folds with the passage of time. From district Haripur to Battagram more than 1000 hectors of area is dedicated to olive plants which continue to grow annually.

Sabir Sultan, a skillful farmer and olive cultivation specialist shared a remarkable journey of transforming the agricultural landscape in the area during the last 13 years. His expertise in olive grafting has not only led to the flourishing of olive trees but it has also resulted in substantial increase in edible oil production.

Talking to APP, Sabir Sultan said that his deep-rooted passion for olives took shape during his extensive traveling to approximately 25 countries. Drawing inspiration from international experiences, he dedicated himself to revolutionize olive cultivation practices in his home region.

Sultan said that the collaborative efforts of 52,000 successfully facilitated olive grafting on local breed Kaho trees across various regions, with an additional 50,000 individual grafts. He said that the yield from 200 kilograms of olives amounts to an impressive 15 kilograms of high-quality edible oil, underscoring the economic viability of olive cultivation.

Acknowledging the support from Turkey, Sabir Sultan has highlighted the installation of four cutting-edge olive oil extraction machines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where one has been allocated for the Hazara Division which is now operational at Abbottabad Potato Research Center, showcasing the integration of modern technology into traditional farming practices. Additionally, a state-of-the-art machine from Italy has been installed at the Tea Research Center in Shinkiari, further streamlining the olive oil extraction process.

During the last few years, the region has witnessed an olive boom, with hundreds of thousands of Kaho trees contributing to the region's economic and agricultural prosperity. Sabir Sultan emphasized the growing interest among locals in olive cultivation and grafting, citing it as not only a source of edible oil but also an avenue for additional income through tea and pickles.

The olive cultivation success story in Abbottabad serves as an inspiration for farmers and agricultural enthusiasts, showcasing the possibilities when traditional knowledge meets modern innovation. Despite limited resources and technical support, especially in terms of olive oil extracting machinery in the Hazara division, the oil production is increasing in the region. This trend also reflects the farmers' strong intent to actively participate in olive farming.

According to the Agriculture Department statistics available from 2019 regarding olive oil production in Hazara division, over 100 farmers collectively produced only 90 KG of olive oil. However, in the following year, the production escalated to 600 KG. By the years 2022 and 2023, olive oil production surpassed 2 metric tons, providing substantial financial benefits to the farmers. This remarkable achievement also attracted many more farmers to engage in olive cultivation.

Agriculture department and National Tea and High-Value Crops Research Institute (NTHVCRI), Shinkiari are playing key role for the development of Olive farming in the region, for the year 2024, under the olive cultivation and development program, NTHVCRI also offers the subsidized rate for high-quality olive saplings for landowners Rs. 93 only. These saplings will be available from January 14, 2024, at the Shankiyari office.

Scientific Officer NTHVCRI Saeed uz Zaman said that during 2023, they have provided 30000 certified olive sapling at a subsidized rate of 93 rupees only. He said that the actual price of the sapling is 282 but government is providing 63 percent subsidy on the each plant to attract the farmers for more cultivation while the farmer has to pay only 37 percent of the total price.

He said that initially the agriculture department has started grafting of olive during 2013-15 with the help of Italy later NTHVCRI has started its operation for Olive plantation alongside its ongoing project of tea,

The scientific officer said that for the current year first plantation drive “we have 10000 olive saplings for the first plantation of the year and will demand more as we receive the requests from farmers.” He said that the institute also offers guidance to the farmers and interested persons and directed them to contact Dr. Bushra Hussain Shah, Senior Director and Project In-charge (Olive): 03315805066 and Saeed ur Rahman, Scientific Officer (Olive): 03023527451.

