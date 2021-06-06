Oliveira Holds Off Zarco To Win Catalonia MotoGP
Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:10 PM
Montmeló, Spain, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira on a KTM held off a late surge from Frenchman Johann Zarco of Ducati satellite team Pramac to win the Catalonia MotoGP on Sunday.
Australian Jack Miller of Ducati took third after championship leader Fabio Quartararo was hit with a three-second penalty for straying off the track a few laps from the end. The French Yamaha rider dropped to fourth.