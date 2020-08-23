UrduPoint.com
Oliveira Overtakes On Last Corner To Win Styrian MotoGP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 07:20 PM

Oliveira overtakes on last corner to win Styrian MotoGP

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Miguel Oliveira overtook Pol Espargaro and Jack Miller on the last corner on of the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday to score a first MotoGP for Portugal and the Tech-3 team.

In a race shortened to a 12-lap sprint by a spectacular crash, Spaniard Espargaro on a KTM entered the last lap ahead but Australian Miller of Ducati-Pramac overtook.

As the two duelled in the final corner, Oliveira on his independent KTM, dived through on the inside to win. Miller was second and Espargaro third.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha finished 13th but remained top of the overall standings.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

