UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oliveira Overtakes On Last Corner To Win 'super Cool' Styrian MotoGP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Oliveira overtakes on last corner to win 'super cool' Styrian MotoGP

Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Miguel Oliveira overtook Pol Espargaro and Jack Miller on the last corner of the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday to claim a first MotoGP for Portugal and the Tech-3 team.

In a race shortened to a 12-lap sprint by a spectacular crash, Spaniard Espargaro on a KTM entered the last lap ahead.

Australian Miller of Ducati-Pramac overtook but entering the last corner Espargaro was half a wheel ahead.

As the two forced each other wide, Oliveira on his independent KTM, dived through on the inside to win. Miller was second and Espargaro third.

"I was very surprised," said Oliveira. "Because I crossed the finish line. I saw the chequered flag and no one was around me and I was like 'I'm going to win'. It was sweet. Super cool." The race was interrupted when the brakes on Maverick Vinales' Yamaha failed and he threw himself onto the tarmac before the riderless bike smashed through one of the safety barriers.

The interruption cost Suzuki's Johan Mir who was leading but had no another front tyre available while other teams used the pause to change theirs.

Espargaro has been leading when the previous week's Austrian Grand Prix was interrupted by a red flag.

After the restart, Miller and Espargaro broke clear. In the closing laps, Oliveira joined them. He took advantage as the leaders focused on each other on the final corners.

"I tried to brake a little early and ride underneath Pol," said Miller "I didn't expect Oliveira to be there".

Espargaro acknowledged the restart had prevented Mir winning.

"It was not our race it was Mir's race. He was the fastest," said Espargaro.

Mir was fourth, while Oliveira made history"First for Portugal on 900th MotoGP," said Oliveira. "We are the best. History for me today and for my country."Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, who finished in 13th place, remains in the lead of the World Championship with a three-point advantage over Ducati's Italian Andrea Dovizioso who was fifth on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Lead Portugal Sunday Suzuki Best Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

43 minutes ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

2 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

3 hours ago

Members of Emirati Children’s Parliament partici ..

4 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.