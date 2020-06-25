Oliveira to join KTM in 2021, Petrucci heads for Tech3

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Portugal's Miguel Oliveira will replace Spaniard Pol Espargaro at KTM next season, while Italy's Danilo Petrucci will head to its satellite team Tech3, the MotoGP outfit announced Thursday.

The announcement follows weeks-long rumours that Espargaro was heading for Honda to ride alongside compatriot Marc Marquez.

Petrucci, who is at Ducati and has one victory and nine podiums to his name, will be teamed up at Tech3 with Spain's Iker Lecuona. Ducati have already announced that Petrucci's place in 2021 will be taken by Australian Jack Miller.

Oliveira has progressed to the main KTM team via its satellite outfit, KTM-Red Bull-Tech 3, with whom he raced two MotoGP seasons.