Oliveira wins MotoGP season finale in Portugal

Portimao, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Miguel Oliveira made the most of home advantage to win the last MotoGP race of the season in Portugal on Sunday.

Oliveira followed up his maiden victory in Styria in August by taking the title at Portimao in what was his first race in the premier class in his home country.

Jack Miller's second place ensured that Ducati sealed the constructors' title.