UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oliveira Wins MotoGP Season Finale In Portugal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Oliveira wins MotoGP season finale in Portugal

Portimao, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Miguel Oliveira made the most of home advantage to win the last MotoGP race of the season in Portugal on Sunday.

Oliveira followed up his maiden victory in Styria in August by taking the title at Portimao in what was his first race in the premier class in his home country.

Jack Miller's second place ensured that Ducati sealed the constructors' title.

Related Topics

Portimao Portugal August Sunday Race

Recent Stories

SSC reveals the winners of World Quality Day compe ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Kho ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi heads 17th session of GCC Join ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCA’s inter ..

1 hour ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

1 hour ago

UAE Climate Change Minister chairs 30th meeting of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.