Olympiacos beats Maccabi Tel Aviv in European Volleyball Challenge Cup final first leg

JERUSALEM, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) --:Greek side Olympiacos Piraeus achieved a 25-20, 25-23,25-14 away win over Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv in the first leg of the men's European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Challenge Cup final on Sunday evening.

The win gives the Greek side a significant advantage heading into the second leg of the tie on March 15.

About 3,300 fans at the Shlomo Group Arena in northern Tel Aviv saw the Greek team dominate the first set, mainly thanks to points by the Slovenian opposite Toncek Stern.

Unstoppable Stern also decided the close second set with an ace, then contributed blocks and spikes in the third set on the way to winning the match.