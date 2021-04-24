Olympiakos fans asked to buy virtual tickets to celebrate title

Piraeus, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Newly-crowned Greek champions Olympiakos on Friday asked their fans to fill Karaiskakis Stadium on May 12, not in person, but virtually, in order to celebrate the team's 46th Super League title.

"Book your ticket for the virtual stand and declare your presence at the crowning of the champions," Olympiakos said in a statement to their supporters.

The award ceremony will follow the last home playoff match against PAOK Thessaloniki on May 12 and will be televised on a subscription channel.

Olympiakos secured the championship on April 11 after a 3-1 derby win over Panathinaikos.

Tickets priced from five to 20 Euros will be sold with the proceeds supporting the club's amateur teams.

Supporters will be issued e-tickets as well as personalised commemorative certificates, the club announced.

Fans have been banned by the government from attending football matches throughout this season as part of measures to combat Covid-19.