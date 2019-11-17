UrduPoint.com
Olympiakos Threaten To Leave 'manipulated' Greek League

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Olympiakos threaten to leave 'manipulated' Greek league

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Olympiakos have threatened to abandon the Greek Super League if the government fails to take drastic measures to correct the "poor image" of the country's football Greece's most successful club claims has developed in the past three years.

In a letter to sports Undersecretary Lefteris Avgenakis released to the media on Saturday, the 44-time Greek champions point out that the Greek federation has "enormous responsibilities for poor officiating" that has come about since the introduction of VAR this season and the governing body's "tragic financial situation".

"We ask that the government intervene to address the current situation immediately and to lay the groundwork for a new landscape in the management and operation of Greek football," the letter said.

"We are not prepared to continue to take part in a league that does not even guarantee the minimum of team equity and whose competitions are completely obsolete and manipulated (by VAR)."Olympiakos, who are top of the league but have not won a trophy since 2017, sent Avgenakis videos of the "questionable" referee decisions it has suffered in the last three years and criticised the use of VAR which they claim has failed to serve its purpose.

Avgenakis' office confirmed that he will meet with the club's officials upon his return next week from a scheduled visit to Qatar.

